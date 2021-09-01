EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Connecticut216.778
Chicago1413.5197
New York1117.39310½
Washington1016.38510½
Atlanta619.24014
Indiana619.24014

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
x-Las Vegas197.731
x-Seattle1810.6432
Minnesota169.640
x-Phoenix1610.6153
Dallas1115.4238
Los Angeles1017.370

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Tuesday's Games

Connecticut 85, Washington 75

Indiana 74, Los Angeles 72

Minnesota 74, New York 66

Phoenix 103, Chicago 83

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Minesota, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

