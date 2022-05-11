EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington301.000
Atlanta101.0001
New York101.0001
Indiana12.3332
Chicago01.0002
Connecticut01.0002

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Los Angeles201.000
Las Vegas21.667½
Seattle11.5001
Minnesota03.000
Phoenix01.000
Dallas01.000

___

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 82, Minnesota 76

Washington 89, Las Vegas 76

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 6 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Seattle, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

