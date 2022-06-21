EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut125.706
Chicago105.6671
Washington117.611
Atlanta78.4674
New York610.375
Indiana513.278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas132.867
Seattle106.625
Dallas88.500
Phoenix610.375
Los Angeles59.357
Minnesota313.18810½

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

New York at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

