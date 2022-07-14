EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Chicago176.739
Connecticut158.6522
Washington1510.6003
Atlanta1013.4357
New York915.375
Indiana520.20013

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas177.708
Seattle168.6671
Los Angeles1013.435
Dallas1013.435
Phoenix1015.400
Minnesota915.3758

___

Wednesday's Games

Connecticut 89, Indiana 81

Thursday's Games

Las Vegas 108, New York 74

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 12 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video