EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|17
|6
|.739
|—
|Connecticut
|15
|8
|.652
|2
|Washington
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Atlanta
|10
|13
|.435
|7
|New York
|9
|15
|.375
|8½
|Indiana
|5
|20
|.200
|13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Seattle
|16
|8
|.667
|1
|Los Angeles
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Dallas
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Phoenix
|10
|15
|.400
|7½
|Minnesota
|9
|15
|.375
|8
___
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut 89, Indiana 81
Thursday's Games
Las Vegas 108, New York 74
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Connecticut at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 12 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.