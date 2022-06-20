EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Connecticut
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Chicago
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Washington
|11
|7
|.611
|1½
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|New York
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|7½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|13
|2
|.867
|—
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|3½
|Dallas
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Phoenix
|6
|10
|.375
|7½
|Los Angeles
|5
|9
|.357
|7½
|Minnesota
|3
|13
|.188
|10½
___
Sunday's Games
Seattle 81, New York 72
Washington 71, Connecticut 63
Indiana 89, Chicago 87
Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82
Las Vegas 96, Minnesota 95
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.