EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut125.706
Chicago105.6671
Washington117.611
Atlanta78.4674
New York610.375
Indiana513.278

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas132.867
Seattle106.625
Dallas88.500
Phoenix610.375
Los Angeles59.357
Minnesota313.18810½

___

Sunday's Games

Seattle 81, New York 72

Washington 71, Connecticut 63

Indiana 89, Chicago 87

Dallas 92, Los Angeles 82

Las Vegas 96, Minnesota 95

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New York at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Indiana at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

