EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut93.750
Chicago73.7001
Atlanta75.5832
Washington75.5832
New York48.3335
Indiana310.231

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas102.833
Dallas65.545
Seattle65.545
Los Angeles57.4175
Phoenix38.273
Minnesota39.2507

___

Tuesday's Games

New York 88, Minnesota 69

Seattle 72, Atlanta 60

Wednesday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

