EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Connecticut
|13
|6
|.684
|½
|Washington
|13
|9
|.591
|2
|New York
|8
|10
|.444
|5
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Indiana
|5
|15
|.250
|9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|3
|Dallas
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Phoenix
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Los Angeles
|7
|11
|.389
|7
|Minnesota
|6
|14
|.300
|9
___
Tuesday's Games
Washington 92, Atlanta 74
Minnesota 92, Dallas 64
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Las Vegas at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Atlanta at New York, 6 p.m.
Friday's Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Los Angeles at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Chicago, 12 p.m.
