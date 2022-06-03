EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Washington73.700
Connecticut73.700
Atlanta63.667½
Chicago53.6251
Indiana39.2505
New York27.222

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas92.818
Seattle53.625
Dallas54.5563
Los Angeles56.4554
Phoenix27.2226
Minnesota28.200

___

Thursday's Games

Connecticut 97, Las Vegas 90

Friday's Games

New York at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Connecticut at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.

Los Angeles at Phoenix, 5 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

