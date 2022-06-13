EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Connecticut104.714
Chicago94.692½
Washington96.600
Atlanta76.538
New York59.3575
Indiana412.2507

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas112.846
Seattle85.6153
Dallas67.4625
Phoenix58.3856
Los Angeles58.3856
Minnesota311.214

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago 88, New York 86

Seattle 84, Dallas 79

Phoenix 99, Washington 90, OT

Indiana 84, Minnesota 80

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Phoenix at Washington, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Las Vegas at Dallas, 12 p.m.

Atlanta at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at New York, 6 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video