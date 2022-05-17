EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Atlanta31.750
Washington31.750
Chicago21.667½
Connecticut11.5001
Indiana23.400
New York13.2502

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas31.750
Phoenix21.667½
Dallas21.667½
Los Angeles22.5001
Seattle13.2502
Minnesota04.0003

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Connecticut at New York, 6 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

