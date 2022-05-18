EASTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Atlanta41.800
Washington41.800
Chicago21.6671
Connecticut21.6671
Indiana24.333
New York14.2003

WESTERN CONFERENCE

 WLPctGB
Las Vegas41.800
Phoenix22.500
Dallas22.500
Los Angeles23.4002
Seattle13.250
Minnesota14.2003

___

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 101, Indiana 79

Connecticut 92, New York 65

Washington 84, Dallas 68

Las Vegas 86, Phoenix 74

Minnesota 87, Los Angeles 84

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video