EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Washington
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Chicago
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Connecticut
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
|New York
|1
|4
|.200
|3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Phoenix
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Dallas
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta 101, Indiana 79
Connecticut 92, New York 65
Washington 84, Dallas 68
Las Vegas 86, Phoenix 74
Minnesota 87, Los Angeles 84
Wednesday's Games
Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Indiana at Connecticut, 6 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Las Vegas, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.