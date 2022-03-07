The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (17)29-27351
2. Stanford (11)28-37292
3. NC State (2)29-36963
4. Baylor25-56545
5. Louisville25-46084
6. UConn24-56017
7. Texas23-65409
8. Iowa23-753712
9. LSU25-55126
10. Iowa St.25-54848
11. Indiana22-845714
12. Michigan22-640510
13. Maryland21-837911
14. Ohio St.23-633513
15. BYU25-228217
16. Kentucky19-11231-
17. Virginia Tech23-922921
18. North Carolina23-622716
19. Tennessee23-821518
20. Arizona20-721414
21. Oklahoma23-716719
22. Notre Dame22-816420
23. Florida Gulf Coast27-213022
24. Princeton22-444-
25. UCF22-342-

Others receiving votes: Villanova 32, Miami 24, Mississippi 22, Colorado 12, Georgia Tech 9, Georgia 7, Florida 7, Toledo 7, Nebraska 4, Kansas 3, Oregon 3, Utah 2, IUPUI 1.

