The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)17-17471
2. Stanford13-37012
3. Louisville (2)15-16943
4. NC State16-26614
5. Tennessee17-16335
6. Indiana14-26076
7. Iowa St.16-15429
8. Michigan15-252911
9. UConn9-351010
10. Arizona12-24667
11. LSU17-246412
12. Maryland12-54068
13. Georgia13-331017
14. Oklahoma15-230623
15. Texas12-329513
15. Baylor11-429514
17. BYU14-127518
18. Georgia Tech13-426315
19. Notre Dame13-326220
20. North Carolina14-213321
21. Duke11-412516
22. Colorado13-111922
23. Kentucky8-58319
24. Florida Gulf Coast15-180-
25. Iowa10-452-

Others receiving votes: Ohio St. 47, Virginia Tech 40, Oregon 23, Mississippi 21, Kansas St 18, South Florida 14, UCF 9, Missouri 8, DePaul 5, Kansas 4, South Dakota 3.

