The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (29)20-17481
2. Stanford16-37132
3. NC State (1)19-26983
4. Louisville18-26575
5. Indiana14-26136
6. Michigan18-26067
7. Tennessee18-25644
8. Arizona15-35408
9. Baylor15-446611
10. UConn13-444910
11. Iowa St.18-339613
12. Georgia Tech17-438114
13. Texas15-43679
14. Georgia16-435215
15. LSU18-432212
16. BYU18-131316
17. Maryland15-628817
18. Oklahoma18-328718
19. Oregon14-522619
20. Notre Dame16-419520
21. Iowa14-413223
22. Florida Gulf Coast19-1105-
23. Ohio St.15-48522
24. North Carolina16-466-
25. Kansas St16-56025

Others receiving votes: Duke 39, Mississippi 23, Virginia Tech 22, DePaul 14, Florida 9, Nebraska 8, Arkansas 3, Gonzaga 1, Dayton 1, Creighton 1.

