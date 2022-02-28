The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (30)
|27-1
|750
|1
|2. Stanford
|25-3
|719
|2
|3. NC State
|26-3
|687
|3
|4. Louisville
|25-3
|659
|4
|5. Baylor
|23-5
|626
|5
|6. LSU
|25-4
|567
|8
|7. UConn
|22-5
|555
|7
|8. Iowa St.
|24-4
|527
|9
|9. Texas
|21-6
|510
|11
|10. Michigan
|22-5
|492
|6
|11. Maryland
|21-7
|460
|13
|12. Iowa
|20-7
|395
|21
|13. Ohio St.
|22-5
|329
|17
|14. Arizona
|20-6
|327
|12
|14. Indiana
|19-7
|327
|10
|16. North Carolina
|23-5
|300
|18
|17. BYU
|25-2
|258
|19
|18. Tennessee
|22-7
|245
|16
|19. Oklahoma
|22-6
|244
|20
|20. Notre Dame
|21-7
|224
|14
|21. Virginia Tech
|21-8
|113
|23
|22. Florida Gulf Coast
|26-2
|103
|24
|23. Florida
|20-9
|89
|15
|24. Georgia
|20-8
|51
|25
|25. Georgia Tech
|20-9
|50
|22
Others receiving votes: Princeton 32, UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Washington St 13, Oregon 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas St 3, Mississippi 2, South Dakota St. 1, Kansas 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.