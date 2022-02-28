The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)27-17501
2. Stanford25-37192
3. NC State26-36873
4. Louisville25-36594
5. Baylor23-56265
6. LSU25-45678
7. UConn22-55557
8. Iowa St.24-45279
9. Texas21-651011
10. Michigan22-54926
11. Maryland21-746013
12. Iowa20-739521
13. Ohio St.22-532917
14. Arizona20-632712
14. Indiana19-732710
16. North Carolina23-530018
17. BYU25-225819
18. Tennessee22-724516
19. Oklahoma22-624420
20. Notre Dame21-722414
21. Virginia Tech21-811323
22. Florida Gulf Coast26-210324
23. Florida20-98915
24. Georgia20-85125
25. Georgia Tech20-95022

Others receiving votes: Princeton 32, UCF 26, Villanova 19, Toledo 15, Washington St 13, Oregon 13, Dayton 12, Colorado 6, Kansas St 3, Mississippi 2, South Dakota St. 1, Kansas 1.

Tags

Trending Video