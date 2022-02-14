The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (30)23-17501
2. Stanford21-37192
3. Louisville22-26823
4. NC State23-36675
5. Indiana18-36227
6. Iowa St.21-35529
7. Baylor19-553910
8. Arizona18-45326
9. Michigan20-45214
10. UConn17-54598
11. LSU21-443414
12. Tennessee21-443213
13. Maryland18-638315
14. Texas17-635316
15. Oklahoma20-435012
16. Georgia Tech19-630211
17. Florida18-625119
18. Ohio St.18-421121
19. Notre Dame19-619918
20. BYU21-219520
21. Georgia17-715517
22. Iowa16-611025
23. Virginia Tech19-6100-
24. North Carolina19-56323
25. Florida Gulf Coast22-25622

Others receiving votes: Oregon 52, Kansas 18, Princeton 12, Gonzaga 6, UCF 5, Villanova 5, Liberty 4, Rode Island 3, Toledo 3, DePaul 2, Nebraska 1, IUPUI 1, Arizona St. 1.

