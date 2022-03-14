The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (20)
|29-2
|739
|1
|2. Stanford (9)
|28-3
|728
|2
|3. NC State (1)
|29-3
|693
|3
|4. Louisville
|25-4
|624
|5
|5. UConn
|25-5
|605
|6
|6. Texas
|26-6
|599
|7
|7. Baylor
|27-6
|597
|4
|8. Iowa
|23-7
|541
|8
|9. LSU
|25-5
|505
|9
|10. Iowa St.
|26-6
|473
|10
|11. Indiana
|22-8
|455
|11
|12. Michigan
|22-6
|413
|12
|13. Maryland
|21-8
|383
|13
|14. Ohio St.
|23-6
|338
|14
|15. Kentucky
|19-11
|301
|16
|16. Virginia Tech
|23-9
|254
|17
|17. North Carolina
|23-6
|236
|18
|18. Tennessee
|23-8
|218
|19
|19. Arizona
|20-7
|213
|20
|20. BYU
|26-3
|201
|15
|21. Notre Dame
|22-8
|159
|22
|22. Oklahoma
|24-8
|156
|21
|23. Florida Gulf Coast
|29-2
|132
|23
|24. UCF
|25-3
|58
|25
|25. Princeton
|24-4
|46
|24
Others receiving votes: Mississippi 20, Miami 19, Villanova 14, Colorado 10, Nebraska 4, Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas 3, Oregon 2, Florida 2, IUPUI 1, Gonzaga 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.