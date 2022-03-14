The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

 RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (20)29-27391
2. Stanford (9)28-37282
3. NC State (1)29-36933
4. Louisville25-46245
5. UConn25-56056
6. Texas26-65997
7. Baylor27-65974
8. Iowa23-75418
9. LSU25-55059
10. Iowa St.26-647310
11. Indiana22-845511
12. Michigan22-641312
13. Maryland21-838313
14. Ohio St.23-633814
15. Kentucky19-1130116
16. Virginia Tech23-925417
17. North Carolina23-623618
18. Tennessee23-821819
19. Arizona20-721320
20. BYU26-320115
21. Notre Dame22-815922
22. Oklahoma24-815621
23. Florida Gulf Coast29-213223
24. UCF25-35825
25. Princeton24-44624

Others receiving votes: Mississippi 20, Miami 19, Villanova 14, Colorado 10, Nebraska 4, Georgia 4, Georgia Tech 3, Kansas 3, Oregon 2, Florida 2, IUPUI 1, Gonzaga 1.

