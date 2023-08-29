WHEATLAND
1423 257th St., $285,000 Tyler M. Matzen, Ann M. Powers, April 21
DELMAR
402 Market St., $115,000 Alex Zeimet, Jake W Frahm, and Jodie M. Frahm, April 21
SABULA
Parcel ID 26-0869-0000, $45,000 Joshua Sandholdt, Brent L. Sandholdt, & Paula D. Sandholdt., Thomas W. Stevenson, and Kelly J. Stevenson., April 27
GOOSE LAKE
3384 170th St., $130,650 Paula Webinger., Dan’s Place Inc., April 28
3384 170th St., $130,650 Katie James., Dan’s Place Inc., April 28
3529 170th St., $102,000 Daniele Eggers., Dan’s Place Inc., April 28
CALAMUS
210 Clinton St. $120,000 Brent L. Williams, and Rhonda D. Williams., Gary Hintz., April 28
2979 178th Ave $175,000 Andrew R. Ubel and Angela M. Ubel., Long Family Housing., March 14
CHARLOTTE
1374 290th Ave., $220,000 Jamie gideon and Jessica Gideon., Brian D. Heishman and Melinda R. Heishman.,
DEWITT
204 10th Circle., $186,000 Andrew J. Dolphin and Grace M. Shanks., Tyler M. Matzen., April 21
1501 18th Ave., $325,000 Kevin and Janet Keil., Michael G. Funk and Margret A. Funk Revocable Trust., April 21
1103 Brookview Dr., $315,000 Seth R. Bolen and Alecca S. Bolen., Kevin W Keil Rev. Trust and Janet J. Keil Rev. Trust., April 28
224 6th Ave., $186,000 Christian J. Michels., Adam J. Henningsen and Alicia E. Henningsen., fka. Alicia E. Wiebert., April 20
3545 230th St., $240,000 Spencer Lueders and Briana Lueders., Dennis Jones and Lynnette Jones., April 20
CAMANCHE
1112 19th Ave., $345,000 Leroy Toohey and Jodie Toohey., Jeffery K. Roth and Jane Roth., April 29
415 14th Place., $207,500 Shawn Jacobson., Jason D. May., April 24
1823 S. Washington Blvd., $250,000 CJBIG LLC., BRIDGKEN Enterprises LLC., April 28
1004 Harts Ave., $90,000 Glenn A. Nelson, Brenda Rockrohr, and Kevin Nelson., Nierma E. Jordan Estate., November 21
CLINTON
814 4th Ave S., $115,000 Elizabeth Ann Wells., Theresa A. Kilburg., April 20
Cleveland St. $8,000 Richard Byers and Robin Byers., Jonathan A. Jaques and Susan M. Jaques., April 14
2306 13th Ave S., $158,000 Jacob Knight., Karen S. Holy., April 20
307 8th Ave S., $84,900 Revocable Trust of Jane E. Schrader., Jo Ann Reader., April 24
1629 Fairway Dr., $187,000 Lynn Wiese and Laurie Wiese., Norman J. Shepherd., April 11
1145 Keith Ct., $113,300 Chloe Lewis., Sterling Federal Bank, FSB., April 28
704 14th Ave. N.W., $148,000 Koby E. Albrecht and William R. Albrecht., April 28
244 Myra Place., $162,000 Jamie N. Niebrugge., Tara M. Byrns., April 28
450 Woodland Dr., $180,000 Alisha Green., No seller listed., April 28
508 10th Ave. S., $105,000 Lacey LaRae Dunson., AGS Properties LLC., April 26
2509 W. Haven Place., $169,900 Helen L. Youngs and Denise M. Kennedy., SJB home rentals, LLC April 24
960 6th Ave. S. $125,000 Kelly Wiles., Nicholas A. Banker and Rhonda K. Banker., April 27
226 N. 6th St. $68,000 Dalton M. Wilden., Marino G. Dondiego Avina and Paula Moreno de Dondiego April 28
227 3rd Ave. N and 229 3rd Ave N., $87,500 City of Clinton, Iowa., Ihrig Rentals, LLC., April 28
843 14th Ave S., $74,000 Jayde Horn., Kurt D. Steward and Kenna R. Steward., April 27
1128 Keith Ct., $126,900 Jo Ann Reader., Norbert E. Krogman., April 28
418 17th Ave N., $85,000 Seeventures, LLC., Eric R. Wood and Jill A. Wood., April 24
4298 Highway 136., $270,000 Dalton D. Marx., Bradley L. Holesinger., April 28
716 12th Ave N., $153,000 Brent Krogman., No seller listed., April 19
41 23rd Ave. N., $162,266 MarshHill LLC., Paul Gassman Revocable Trust dated October 22, 2008., April 24
No Address listed., $45,000 No Buyer listed., Daniele Eggers and Josh Eggers., April 28
716 N. 2nd St., $19,500 Shashona S. Wilson and Teddy Wilson., Jon August., April 28
Bare land., $243,713 Paul Vander Heiden and Stacy Vander Heiden., Estate of Frances A. Jones., April 28
Bare Land., $1,544,549 Ryan Vander Heiden and Dawn A. Vander Heiden., Estate of Frances A. Jones., April 28
Bare Land., $40,000 Weston Ketelsen and Mackenzie Ketelsen., Kurt Ketelsen and Colleen Ketelsen., April 27
1034 N 13th St., $205,000 Brian E. Kelly and Tracie L. Kelly., BGRS Relocation Inc., April 24
1034 N 13th St., $205,000 BGRS Relocation Inc., Don Claude Sears and Felicia Ann Sears., April 03
1709 Crestline Dr., $189,900 Rafael Ramirez and Courtney Determan., William A. Reid Estate., April 24
1609 Springdale Dr., $168,000 Jerome Guanzon., Angela Dedrickson., April 28
718 N. 10th St., $180,599 Brian G. Schmidt., Karl R. Lemke and Jean M. Lemke., April 15
576 Woodland Dr., $250,000 Randall L. Cook., BGRS Relocation Inc., April 21
1219 Pershing., $125,000 Drew Patnode and Jessica Patnode., Jose Rodriguez and Clarissa Rodriguez., April 20
1833 S. Bluff Blvd., $45,000 Kristina L. Sullivan., Andrew S, Kida and Kristen A. Barco-Kida., April 28
402 S 4th St. $82,900 Rose Boire., Arch, Inc a/k/a L’Arche., April 28
125 Fayette St., Stephen Reifsteck., SDS Investment Properties., March 04
1728 N 5th St., Corey R. Hugunin., John W. Forrest Estate., March 03
1121 3rd Ave N., $150,000 Scott L. Fier., Jean M. Goers., March 13
1011 S 9th St., $75,000 Todd Byers., Georgeann Doris Lucewich., No date listed
2444 Dunham St., $30,000 Frank E. Piatz., Marlene Piatz., No date listed
1315 9th St. NW., $215,000 Velta M. Ramanis Rev Trust., Stanley Alvarez and Mary Rose E. Alvarez., No date listed
