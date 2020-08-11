CLINTON — While the Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum has sat nestled in the heart of Clinton for 40 years, many of its inhabitants have stood much longer than that.
Arb staff members walked through the park in the aftermath of Monday’s storm reeling as they recorded the damage to some of the longest standing trees on the land.
Director of Horticulture David Horst says 28 trees in the arboretum sustained enough damage that they will be removed in time. Some of those are damaged in parts, while others were taken down to the ground, at the mercy of the winds that blew through the city Monday afternoon.
“I’ve worked here for 34 years and to come in and see them looking like this, it’s pretty tough to get over,” Horst said. “We cared for them for that many years they’re kind of like your little babies. Pretty tough.”
The Arboretum hosts about 2,000 different species of plants, trees and flowers native to the state of Iowa. Throughout the grounds, various signs of the derecho damage are visible, including a downed Ginkgo tree near the front building and a 200-year-old oak tree on the perimeter of the park.
“This is kind of new to us,” Horst said. “In 1996 we had a bad storm, but not to the degree this storm damaged the trees. We are going to take it one step at a time. We’re going to clean up first and make it safe for people to come visit. Then we will evaluate, see where we stand, and see which trees we want to replace.”
Now that the damage has been recorded, the clean-up process begins. The arboretum regularly has community volunteers that help out staff members, and already they had seen support coming in throughout the first 24 hours.
“A lot of the neighbors were here,” Horst said. “And today we’ve had other neighbors and volunteers come concerned and offering their help.”
Their first goal is to to get the grounds safe for visitors once more. Some of the trees that weren’t fully knocked over have pieces off or dangling that must be removed before people can walk around the area. Then it will be on to taking down trees, some of them right away and some as the year moves on.
They will then figure out what trees will be replanted and where.
The staff members, like Horst, are grateful the damage extended mostly to trees and buildings rather than to the people in town.
Still, they saw many of their older trees go down with the storm. That’s a part of their history that went down with it.
“The Bickelhaupts, who started the arboretum, were involved in planting many of these original trees,” Horst said. “We lost a lot of those old, original ones and that’s kind of losing another link to the Bickelhaupts when we lose the trees they assisted in.
“It’s pretty devastating for us here. We’ll clean it up, we’ll replant, and we will move on from here.”
