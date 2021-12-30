MAQUOKETA — In just 15 minutes, a Jackson County record was set when 75 acres of farm ground was sold for $19,900 an acre Dec. 1.
“The price per acre is the highest I’ve seen so far for ag land in our part of the state,” said Chuck Schwager, owner of Maquoketa-based East Iowa Real Estate, who handled the auction.
Recent auctions elsewhere in Eastern Iowa are evidence of robust land values. The DeWitt office of Peoples Company has hosted several auctions in recent months that brought in prices that are all-time highs in recent history, if not record highs.
At an October auction of 277.59 acres north of Elvira in Clinton County brought in $17,500 an acre, according to Alan McNeil and Doug Yegge, who operate Peoples DeWitt office. That followed two auctions they hosted last summer that brought prices in the $15,000 and $16,000 range.
The land auctioned in October had a Corn Suitability Rating of 82.5, which is exceptionally high, state agriculture experts said. The rating system was developed by Iowa State University in the early 1970s as a way to measure potential soil productivity based on soil profile, slope characteristics and weather conditions. The average CSR2 rating for Clinton County ground is 76.9.
In the recent Jackson County auction, the 75 acres sold by Jack and Steve Beck had a CSR2 of 89.7, which is exceptionally high, state agriculture experts said.
The yields from the parcel, which was bought by Jake and Ashley Scheckel, garnered a two-time state champion and five-time district champion in the Iowa Corn Grower’s Contest. The ground, which is located a mile north of Bellevue-Cascade Road near 250th Avenue, was in the Beck family for more than 60 years.
The auction brought good attendance and a number of people took out bidding numbers, as has been the case in land auctions over the past several months in Clinton and Jackson counties where sale prices have been much higher than they’ve been in years.
The Realtors Land Institute Fall Survey recently released showed that East Central Iowa, which includes Clinton and Jackson counties, has had the second largest increase in land values from March through September at 21.9%. Only the Northeast Iowa Region had a larger increase at 22.5%, noted Schwager, who is a member of the institute. The state average increase was 18.8%.
