Clinton Schools
Monday: Pepperoni french bread pizza, steamed carrots, green beans and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Tuesday: Chicken alfredo, breadstick, tossed salad, steamed broccoli and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on bun, baked beans, french fries and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Thursday: Shredded beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Friday: Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, fresh vegetables with dip and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, raisins and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and apple slices.
Tuesday: Walking taco, lettuce, salsa, corn and mixed berries Breakfast: juice, milk, raisins and egg and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday: Breaded tenderloin sandwich, french fries, fresh cauliflower and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and mixed berries.
Thursday: Hot dog, potato smiles, baked beans and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and cinnamon applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Chicken alfredo, mixed vegetables, bosco breadstick and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and fruit.
Tuesday: Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, twister fries, vegetables salad And apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon streusel coffee cake or cereal and fruit.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal, fruit and baked biscuit.
Thursday: Taco in a bag, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal and fruit.
Friday: Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut, Trix Yogurt or cereal, fruit and Trix Yogurt.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Rose turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans with onions, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Tuesday: Beef patty and onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and baked apples.
Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, corn salad, sliced cucumbers, wheat crackers and seasonal fruit.
Thursday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, tuscan greens and Mandarin orange cake.
Friday: Panko crusted baked fish, tartar sauce, steamed rice, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat bread and raspberry gelatin with peaches.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.