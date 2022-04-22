Clinton Schools
Monday
Barbecue rib on bun, tater tots, broccoli with cheese and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick and syrup.
Tuesday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, green beans, mixed vegetables and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, curly fries and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Thursday
Chicken fajita, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, steamed carrots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Friday
Popcorn chicken bowl, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pork fritter on bun, seasoned curly fries, sweet peas and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and apple slices.
Tuesday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.
Wednesday
Cheese pizza bites, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, apple slices and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and peaches.
Friday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and mixed fruit.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, corn, french fries, dinner roll and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast burrito or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, twister fries, mixed vegetables and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and Trix yogurt or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans, banana and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna casserole, bosco bread sticks, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, lettuce, cheese, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Panko crusted fish with cheese, California blend vegetables, cornbread muffin and strawberry shortcake.
Tuesday
Roast beef, baked potato, gravy, green beans, wheat roll and peach crumble.
Wednesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.
Thursday
Corn chowder, turkey salad, garden pasta salad, wheat roll and apricot crumble.
Friday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
