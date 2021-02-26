Clinton Schools

Monday

Hamburger on bun, natural crisp fries, cauliflower and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Tuesday

Chicken fajita, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed vegetables and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Thursday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Friday

Macaroni and cheese, spinach, wax beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Camanche Schools

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, raisins and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and mixed fruit.

Tuesday

Sloppy joes, potato smiles, broccoli and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and raisins.

Thursday

Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and Mandarin oranges.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken tenders, potato cubes, corn, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Sloppy joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, ranchero beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and yogurt or cereal and yogurt.

Wednesday

Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, lettuce, Mexican rice and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry muffin or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken fajitas, flour tortilla, lettuce, fresh broccoli, baby carrots, applesauce cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Friday

Breaded fish sandwich on bun, cheese slice, french fries, coleslaw and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue chicken breast on bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon soup and cherry crisp.

Tuesday

Loose meat on bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Wednesday

Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.

