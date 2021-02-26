Clinton Schools
Monday
Hamburger on bun, natural crisp fries, cauliflower and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Tuesday
Chicken fajita, refried beans, chuckwagon corn and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, mixed vegetables and Golden Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Thursday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, spinach, wax beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, raisins and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and mixed fruit.
Tuesday
Sloppy joes, potato smiles, broccoli and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and raisins.
Thursday
Hamburger, french fries, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and Mandarin oranges.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, potato cubes, corn, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on school made bun, crisscross fries, ranchero beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and yogurt or cereal and yogurt.
Wednesday
Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, lettuce, Mexican rice and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry muffin or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken fajitas, flour tortilla, lettuce, fresh broccoli, baby carrots, applesauce cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
Breaded fish sandwich on bun, cheese slice, french fries, coleslaw and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Fish sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Barbecue chicken breast on bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon soup and cherry crisp.
Tuesday
Loose meat on bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Wednesday
Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes.
