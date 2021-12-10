Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Periods of rain. High 47F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Becoming windy with some snow showers mixing in overnight. Thunder possible. Low near 30F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%.