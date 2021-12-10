Clinton Schools

Monday

Hamburger on bun, natural crisp fries, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and Pop-tart.

Tuesday

Lasagna, squash, cauliflower and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, spinach, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast with cinnamon.

Thursday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, banana and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg patty and toast.

Friday

Tony's pizza, three bean salad, green beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast with jelly.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry GoGurt and peaches.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Cheese pizza bites, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, wedge fries, peas, carrots, fruit cocktail and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and pears.

Friday

Barbecue rib sandwich, hash brown patty, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Hot dog on bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast boat or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, Mandarin oranges and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic bread, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin, string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Friday

Ham patty and cheese on hamburger bun, potato cubes, vegetable salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Sausage and gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Grilled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Calzone, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cherry cobbler.

Wednesday

Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, marinated slaw and cottage cheese with peaches.

Thursday

Ham and potato au gratin, green peas, biscuit and lemon bar.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, mixed berry crisp and whole grain roll.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

