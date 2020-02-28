Clinton Schools

Monday

Grilled cheese sandwich, three bean salad, tomato soup and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Tuesday

Hamburger on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Wednesday

Oven roasted chicken, broccoli florets, tater tots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.

Thursday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, sliced beets, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Fish sticks, carrot coins, waffle fries, Mandarin oranges and animal crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Poptarts and banana.

Tuesday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, peaches, yogurt and toast.

Wednesday

Corn dog, potato wedges, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, waffles and Mandarin oranges.

Thursday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, sidekick and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken, baked biscuit, gravy, peas, juice cup and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait with toppings or cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California vegetables with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg, cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal with baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Ribette on bun, baked beans, Baked Lay chips, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Thursday

Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, shredded cheese and lettuce, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.

Tuesday

Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - Mexican pizza.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - chicken drummies.

Thursday

Grilled chicken, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - cheeseburger.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.

Tuesday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.

Wednesday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach with vinegar, ice cream and cup cake.

Thursday

Taco bake, refried beans and tortilla.

Friday

Lentil potato soup, spinach salad, breadstick and orange.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

