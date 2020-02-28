Clinton Schools
Monday
Grilled cheese sandwich, three bean salad, tomato soup and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.
Tuesday
Hamburger on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Wednesday
Oven roasted chicken, broccoli florets, tater tots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.
Thursday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, sliced beets, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Fish sticks, carrot coins, waffle fries, Mandarin oranges and animal crackers. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, Poptarts and banana.
Tuesday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, peaches, yogurt and toast.
Wednesday
Corn dog, potato wedges, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, waffles and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, sidekick and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken, baked biscuit, gravy, peas, juice cup and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait with toppings or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California vegetables with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, egg, cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal with baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, baked beans, Baked Lay chips, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, shredded cheese and lettuce, baby carrots and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.
Tuesday
Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - Mexican pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - chicken drummies.
Thursday
Grilled chicken, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - cheeseburger.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.
Tuesday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.
Wednesday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach with vinegar, ice cream and cup cake.
Thursday
Taco bake, refried beans and tortilla.
Friday
Lentil potato soup, spinach salad, breadstick and orange.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
