Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, peaches and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe on bun, french fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Wednesday
Walking taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, tater tots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Sausage patty and cheese on English muffin, hash brown, baby carrots, ranch and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, tater tots, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, dinner roll and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, string cheese and applesauce.
Tuesday
Square pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and fruit cocktail.
Wednesday
Hot dog, seasoned curly fries, baked beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and raisins.
Thursday
Ravioli, garlic toast, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and apple slices.
Friday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken Alfredo, bosco bread sticks, peas and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, potato wedges, broccoli with cheese sauce and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage patty and baked biscuit or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, peaches and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Friday
Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Breaded chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs, noodles, Italian vegetables, wheat roll, tropical fruit and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic breadstick and seasonal melon.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss on wheat, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.
Friday
Tuna loaf, herbed pilaf, mixed vegetables and Mandarin oranges.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.