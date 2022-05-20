Clinton Schools
Monday
Tony's pizza, green beans, fresh vegetables, ranch dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and syrup.
Tuesday
Chicken drummies, curly fries, steamed carrots, dinner roll and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Wednesday
Spaghetti, breadstick, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, ranch dressing and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday
Cheeseburger on bun, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, corn, orange wedges and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Barbecue rib sandwich, potato smiles, baby carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and cinnamon applesauce.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, peaches and bacon and egg muffin.
Wednesday
Pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and fruit cocktail.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, carrots, celery, strawberry applesauce and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pineapple.
Friday
Pasta bake, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tarts and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, Baked Cheetos, baby carrots, apple slices and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and Trix yogurt or cereal.
Tuesday
Corn dog, baked beans, celery sticks, peanut butter, Doritos and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, Mandarin oranges and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Deli ham and cheese sandwich, shredded lettuce, Goldfish crackers and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Friday
Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, Baked Lay chips, baby carrots, Clementine and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and string cheese or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Submarine sandwich, chips and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Vegetarian skillet breakfast, cheesy hash brown casserole, candied carrots, cottage cheese, fruit and banana bread.
Tuesday
Ham and potato au gratin, green beans with onions, corn bread muffin, angel food cake and strawberries.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.
Thursday
Open face turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, dinner roll, mixed fruit and chocolate cream pie.
Friday
Cream of potato soup, tuna salad sandwich, marinated cucumbers and tomato salad and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
