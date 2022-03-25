Clinton Schools
Monday
Nachos with meat and cheese, refried beans, tater tots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Tuesday
Pepeproni french bread pizza, marinara sauce, green beans, mixed vegetables and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, curly fries and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, tossed salad, steamed broccoli and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Friday
Cheese french bread pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, hash brown patty, glazed sweet potatoes, pineapple tidbits and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, peaches and egg and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, fresh cauliflower and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, cucumbers and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baked beans, potato cubes and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday
Cheddarwurst on bun, sweet potato bites, broccoli with cheese sauce, apple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast boat or cereal.
Thursday
Lil' smokies, augratin potatoes, peas, dinner roll and mixed fruit cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, romaine lettuce, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day.
Thursday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli slaw, whole grain roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Herb roasted pork loin, gravy, buttered pasta, mixed vegetables and seasonal fruit.
Wednesday
Open face turkey sandwich, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, roasted brussel sprouts and apple crisp.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, dinner roll and fruit of the forest pie.
Friday
Panko crusted fish, tarter sauce, curried rice, beans and vegetable pilaf, broccoli with cheese sauce and peach crumble.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
