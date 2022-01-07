Clinton Schools

Monday

Grilled cheese, tomato soup, tri taters and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and fruit frudel.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.

Wednesday

Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, cauliflower, broccoli and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Thursday

Chicken and rice, peas, breadstick, carrot coins and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.

Friday

Taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, peaches and chocolate granola.

Tuesday

Hot dog, hash brown patty, three bean salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, fresh cauliflower and warm cinnamon apples. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, peaches and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pears.

Friday

Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit,

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, green beans, sweet potato fries and Sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, tomato, mixed berry cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, spudsters and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day.

Thursday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Garden quiche, pimento cheese sandwich, roasted zucchini and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Beef stroganoff over noodles, green beans with onions, baked apples and raisins and vanilla ice cream.

Wednesday

Herbed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green peas, wheat roll and peach crisp.

Thursday

Brown sugar pork chops, baked potato casserole, brussels sprouts, whole grain roll, strawberry ice cream and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Friday

Hamburger on bun, sweet potato casserole, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

