Clinton Schools
Monday
Grilled cheese, tomato soup, tri taters and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and fruit frudel.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and mini pancakes.
Wednesday
Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, cauliflower, broccoli and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Thursday
Chicken and rice, peas, breadstick, carrot coins and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and English muffin.
Friday
Taco, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, peaches and chocolate granola.
Tuesday
Hot dog, hash brown patty, three bean salad and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancakes and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, fresh cauliflower and warm cinnamon apples. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, peas, carrots, peaches and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and pears.
Friday
Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit,
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, green beans, sweet potato fries and Sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Taco in a bag, lettuce, cheese, tomato, mixed berry cups and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, romaine lettuce, baby carrots, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, spudsters and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Tacos, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day.
Thursday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Garden quiche, pimento cheese sandwich, roasted zucchini and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Beef stroganoff over noodles, green beans with onions, baked apples and raisins and vanilla ice cream.
Wednesday
Herbed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, green peas, wheat roll and peach crisp.
Thursday
Brown sugar pork chops, baked potato casserole, brussels sprouts, whole grain roll, strawberry ice cream and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Friday
Hamburger on bun, sweet potato casserole, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
