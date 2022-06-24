Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide meals to children ages one to 18 during the summer months at no charge. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, tossed salad with ranch, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk and cinni-minis. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and watermelon.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and toast. Lunch: Mini corn dogs, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and apple.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, tater tots, fresh vegetables with dip and pears.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs with sauce, noodles, Italian vegetables, tropical fruit, wheat roll and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Tuesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Wednesday
Vegetable lasagna, side salad, garlic french bread and seasonal melon.
Thursday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and Swiss sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.
Friday
Tuna and noodles, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
