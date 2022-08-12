Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Vegetarian breakfast skillet, cheesy hash browns, candied carrots, wheat roll and baked apples.
Tuesday
Ham and potato au gratin, green beans with onions, cornbread muffin, angel food cake and strawberries.
Wednesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, Italian vegetables, garlic wheat roll and pear crisp.
Thursday
Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrots, kidney bean salad and peach crumble.
Friday
Cream of potato soup, tuna sandwich, marinated cucumbers and tomato salad and fruit cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
