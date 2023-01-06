Clinton Schools
Monday: Cheese or pepperoni french bread pizza, carrots, peas and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, broccoli, salad with ranch dressing and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger on bun, curly fries, baked beans and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday: Mozzarella cheese sticks, sauce, mixed vegetables, fresh vegetables with dip and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake sausage on a stick and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, raisins and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and raisins.
Tuesday: Walking taco, refried beans, corn, and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple slices and egg and cheese biscuit.
Wednesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and Mandarin oranges.
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, peaches and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and cinnamon applesauce.
Friday: Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, celery sticks and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal and cereal bar.
Tuesday: Rebel burger on bun, baked beans, spudsters and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal and toast.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.
Friday: Ham patty on bun, broccoli, potato cubes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday: Meatloaf, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday: Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday: Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday: Chicken gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday: Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Pot roast, vegetables, whole grain roll and applesauce cake.
Tuesday: Lasagna, green beans, orange pineapple cup and garlic french bread.
Wednesday: Potato soup, ham and turkey sandwich, cottage cheese, peaches and strawberry cream pie.
Thursday: Roasted turkey, mashed sweet potatoes, gravy, cauliflower with parsley, whole grain roll and pumpkin pan pie.
Friday: Herbed baked cod, tartar sauce, brown rice pilaf, spinach and onions, whole grain roll and lime gelatin with pears.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.