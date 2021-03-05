Clinton Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, spudster potatoes, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Tuesday
Lasagna, carrot coins, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Barbecue pork, three bean salad, french fries, applesauce and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.
Thursday
Chicken quesadilla, sliced beets, tater tots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Friday
Cheese pizza, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Deep dish pepperoni pizza, potato salad, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, potato wedges, peas, carrots, applesauce and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pineapple.
Wednesday
Spaghetti, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Hot dog, waffle fries, baked beans, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, sweet peas, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, potato wedges, broccoli with cheese sauce and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Wednesday
Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, peas, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty on baked biscuit or cereal.
Thursday
Nacho grande, cheese, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, pears and Crispy Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Sloppy joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Pizza day.
Friday
Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.
Tuesday
Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.
Wednesday
Potato soup, tuscan greens, breadstick and orange.
Thursday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.
