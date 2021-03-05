Clinton Schools

Monday

Hot dog on bun, spudster potatoes, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Tuesday

Lasagna, carrot coins, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Barbecue pork, three bean salad, french fries, applesauce and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and french toast sticks.

Thursday

Chicken quesadilla, sliced beets, tater tots and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Friday

Cheese pizza, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.

Camanche Schools 

Monday

Deep dish pepperoni pizza, potato salad, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.

Tuesday

Chicken tenders, potato wedges, peas, carrots, applesauce and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pineapple.

Wednesday

Spaghetti, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Hot dog, waffle fries, baked beans, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pears.

Friday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, sweet peas, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese bosco and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini french toast or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, potato wedges, broccoli with cheese sauce and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Wednesday

Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, peas, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage patty on baked biscuit or cereal.

Thursday

Nacho grande, cheese, salsa, refried beans, lettuce, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, baby carrots, pears and Crispy Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Grilled chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Sloppy joe, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Pizza day.

Friday

Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli and peaches.

Tuesday

Oven baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, carrots, cupcake and ice cream.

Wednesday

Potato soup, tuscan greens, breadstick and orange.

Thursday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, pudding parfait and dinner roll.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.

Tags

Trending Video