Clinton Schools

Monday

Mini corn dogs, baked beans, peas and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange wedges, brussel sprouts and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Thursday

Tony's pizza, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Friday

No school.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Shrimp poppers, cheese breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, GoGurt, cereal and strawberry applesauce.

Tuesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, coleslaw, strawberry applesauce and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and pears.

Wednesday

Corn dog, hash brown wedge, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and apple slices.

Thursday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and mixed fruit.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce, dinner roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school-made bun, ranchero beans, sweet potato fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit,

Wednesday

Chicken alfredo, romaine lettuce, fresh broccoli, bosco breadstick and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel with cream cheese and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Thursday

Pepperoni breadstick, marinara, lettuce, pineapple and blueberry muffin cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken breast, vegetable medley, baked potato, sour cream and fruit pie.

Tuesday

Stuffed green pepper, banana bread, carrots, peaches and rainbow sherbet.

Wednesday

Taco salad, chocolate chip muffin and vanilla pudding.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, fresh pineapple and yogurt.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.

