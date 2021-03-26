Clinton Schools
Monday
Mini corn dogs, baked beans, peas and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, sweet potato puffs, mixed vegetables and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, orange wedges, brussel sprouts and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Tony's pizza, broccoli florets, mixed vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, GoGurt, cereal and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, coleslaw, strawberry applesauce and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and pears.
Wednesday
Corn dog, hash brown wedge, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and apple slices.
Thursday
Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and mixed fruit.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce, dinner roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school-made bun, ranchero beans, sweet potato fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit,
Wednesday
Chicken alfredo, romaine lettuce, fresh broccoli, bosco breadstick and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bagel with cream cheese and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Thursday
Pepperoni breadstick, marinara, lettuce, pineapple and blueberry muffin cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken breast, vegetable medley, baked potato, sour cream and fruit pie.
Tuesday
Stuffed green pepper, banana bread, carrots, peaches and rainbow sherbet.
Wednesday
Taco salad, chocolate chip muffin and vanilla pudding.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, fresh pineapple and yogurt.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.