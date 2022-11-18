Clinton Schools
Monday
Mini corn dogs, curly fries, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Tuesday
Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, pears and holiday cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Pork fritter on bun, wedge fries, baby carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pears.
Tuesday
Ravioli, garlic bread, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-mini and mixed fruit.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken fajitas with lettuce and cheese, taco salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberries and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Prince of Peace
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Goulash, tuscan greens, garlic breadstick, strawberries and cheesecake.
Tuesday
Chicken fajitas, rice and beans and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, wheat roll and pumpkin pie.
Thursday
Closed.
Friday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
