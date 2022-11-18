Clinton Schools

Monday

Mini corn dogs, curly fries, tossed salad with ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Tuesday

Turkey roast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, pears and holiday cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pork fritter on bun, wedge fries, baby carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pears.

Tuesday

Ravioli, garlic bread, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-mini and mixed fruit.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken fajitas with lettuce and cheese, taco salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Stuffed crust pepperoni pizza, lettuce, baby carrots, strawberries and ice cream cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

No school.

Thursday

No school.

Friday

No school.

Prince of Peace

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Goulash, tuscan greens, garlic breadstick, strawberries and cheesecake.

Tuesday

Chicken fajitas, rice and beans and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, gravy, cornbread dressing, mashed sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, wheat roll and pumpkin pie.

Thursday

Closed.

Friday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags

Trending Video