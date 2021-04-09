Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, carrot coins, chuckwagon corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Tuesday
Hot dog on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.
Wednesday
Oven roasted chicken, broccoli florets, tri taters, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, green beans and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Tacos, refried beans, California mixed vegetables, orange wedges and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, hashbrown patty, carrots, celery and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.
Wednesday
Pork fritter on bun, curly fries, glazed sweet potatoes and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and pears.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and apple slices.
Friday
Hot dog, potato wedges, three bean salad and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and fruit cocktail.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, lettuce, Mexican rice and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, ranchero beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry waffles or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken quesadilla, celery sticks, peanut butter, baby carrots, orange and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna, cornbread, lettuce, cottage cheese and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, peaches and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Sausage gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - school sack lunch.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, peas and carrot cupcake.
Tuesday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Wednesday
Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
