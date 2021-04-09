Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken quesadilla, carrot coins, chuckwagon corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Tuesday

Hot dog on bun, spudster potatoes, peas and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast burrito.

Wednesday

Oven roasted chicken, broccoli florets, tri taters, fresh grapes and breadstick. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, green beans and sliced strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Tacos, refried beans, California mixed vegetables, orange wedges and Elf Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and pineapple tidbits.

Tuesday

Chicken tenders, hashbrown patty, carrots, celery and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.

Wednesday

Pork fritter on bun, curly fries, glazed sweet potatoes and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and pears.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, baby carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and apple slices.

Friday

Hot dog, potato wedges, three bean salad and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and fruit cocktail.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Crispito, cheese sauce, salsa, lettuce, Mexican rice and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, twister fries, ranchero beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry waffles or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken quesadilla, celery sticks, peanut butter, baby carrots, orange and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna, cornbread, lettuce, cottage cheese and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Friday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, cucumber slices, peaches and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Sausage gravy on biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Pork ribette, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - school sack lunch.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Lemon baked cod or lemon pepper chicken, brown rice, peas and carrot cupcake.

Tuesday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Wednesday

Egg salad on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Ground beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, wheat dinner roll and orange salad.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

