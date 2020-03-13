Clinton Schools
No School - Spring Break
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken drumsticks, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mixed fruit and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.
Tuesday
Cheeseburger, tri taters, carrots, cucumbers, applesauce and Shamrock mini frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and mixed fruit.
Wednesday
Pasta bake, garlic breadstick, lettuce salad, baby carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and applesauce.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, french fries, baked beans, banana and sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel and orange wedges.
Friday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and banana.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, cheese, Mexican rice and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, green beans, sweet potato bites and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and toast or cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Cheddarwurst on bun, baked beans, potato cubes, pineapple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cherry frudel wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, lettuce and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, grape filled crescent or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, marinara sauce, baby carrots, applesauce and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
French toast sticks, sausage and hash browns. Entree' alt. - cheese omelet.
Tuesday
Chicken fajita, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. -cheese pizza.
Wednesday
No school.
Thursday
No school.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Broccoli ham casserole, cauliflower, dinner roll and strawberry applesauce.
Tuesday
Salisbury steak, roasted potatoes, pickled beets, banana and fruited Jello.
Wednesday
Spaghetti, meat sauce, tuscan greens, breadstick, fruit cocktail and blueberry pie.
Thursday
Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, tropical fruit and pumpkin muffin.
Friday
Fish wedge on wheat bun, tarter sauce, pasta salad, lima beans, banana pudding square.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
