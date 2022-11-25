Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Walking taco, refried beans, hash brown and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Thursday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and Mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Chicken fajitas, tri tater, corn and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and raisins.
Wednesday
Sloppy Joe, potato smiles, carrots, celery and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Lasagna, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and apple slices.
Friday
Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and peaches.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, french fries, baked beans and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken noodle soup, crackers, grilled cheese sandwich, fresh broccoli, cucumber slices and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, carrots, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, potato cubes, vegetable salad and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Fiesta pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Herb baked cod, tarter sauce, brown rice pilaf, spinach and onion, whole grain roll and lime gelatin with pears.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, apple crisp and ice cream.
Wednesday
Ham and beans, tuscan greens, corn bread and peaches.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, tossed salad, breadstick and peach crisp.
Friday
Loose meat sandwich on bun, potato salad, seasoned peas and seasonal fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
