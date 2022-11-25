Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken patty on bun, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Walking taco, refried beans, hash brown and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Thursday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Cheese pizza crunchers, steamed broccoli, steamed carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Chicken fajitas, tri tater, corn and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and raisins.

Wednesday

Sloppy Joe, potato smiles, carrots, celery and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Lasagna, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and apple slices.

Friday

Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and peaches.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, steamed carrots and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, french fries, baked beans and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon struesel coffee cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken noodle soup, crackers, grilled cheese sandwich, fresh broccoli, cucumber slices and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, carrots, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, potato cubes, vegetable salad and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

French toast sticks, sausage, hash brown and fruit. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Spicy chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Fiesta pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Herb baked cod, tarter sauce, brown rice pilaf, spinach and onion, whole grain roll and lime gelatin with pears.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn casserole, dinner roll, apple crisp and ice cream.

Wednesday

Ham and beans, tuscan greens, corn bread and peaches.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, tossed salad, breadstick and peach crisp.

Friday

Loose meat sandwich on bun, potato salad, seasoned peas and seasonal fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

