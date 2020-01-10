Monday

Chicken quesadilla, refried beans, peas and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinnamon toast.

Tuesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach, mixed vegetables and sliced peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Wednesday

Oven roasted chicken, squash, seasoned loop fries, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and bagel half.

Thursday

Hamburger on bun, green beans, natural crisp fries and oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Walking taco, chuckwagon corn, carrot and celery sticks and Red Delicious apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Monday

Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, cucumbers and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberries.

Tuesday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and oranges.

Wednesday

Walking taco, refried beans, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and applesauce.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, french fries, sweet peas, banana and chocolate chip oatmeal bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, broccoli with cheese sauce, baby carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon scramble pizza and banana.

Monday

Spaghetti, meatballs, lettuce, garlic bread and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, twister fries, steamed carrots and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken quesadilla, mexican rice, lettuce, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cheese omelet and toast or cereal and toast.

Thursday

Taco in a bag, cheese, lettuce, refried beans, pineapple and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini pancakes or cereal.

Friday

Cheddarwurst on a bun, spudsters, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Long John donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Monday

Chicken and gravy on a biscuit ,vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – meatloaf.

Tuesday

Tacos, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – cheese pizza.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and chips. Entree’ alt. – grilled chicken.

Thursday

Chicken drummies, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – spicy chicken.

Friday

Pizza arts lunch. Entree’ alt. – sack lunch.

Monday

Shredded barbecue chicken on wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, broccoli and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Loose meat sandwich on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple pie.

Wednesday

Vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, peaches and chocolate chip cookie.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussels sprouts, pineapple and yogurt.

Friday

Baked tilapia with onions and peppers, tarter sauce, rice pilaf, green beans and cherry crisp.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

