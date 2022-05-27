CLINTON SCHOOLS

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Pepperoni french bread pizza, green beans, mixed vegetables and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Wednesday

Chicken fajita, lettuce, cheese, refried beans, steamed carrots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.

Thursday

Corn dog, fresh vegetables, curly fries, Sidekick and frozen fruit cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

CAMANCHE SCHOOLS

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots, applesauce and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.

MILESTONES AREA AGENCY ON AGING

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Cheeseburger on wheat bun, baked beans, potato salad and chocolate cake.

Wednesday

Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.

Thursday

Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, green peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.

Friday

Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots, onions, wheat roll and fruit.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

