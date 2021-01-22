Clinton Schools
Monday
Hamburger on bun, corn, waffle fries and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt.
Tuesday
Mini corn dogs, green beans, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage.
Thursday
Baked potato bar with toppings, broccoli cuts, sliced peaches and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.
Monday
Shrimp poppers, cheese breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and peaches.
Tuesday
Chicken tenders, french fries, coleslaw, pears and chocolate chip cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, curly fries, carrots, celery and apple slices with caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Deep dish cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and strawberry applesauce.
Friday
Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tri tater, steamed carrots and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, potato wedges, broccoli, cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken quesadilla, lettuce, baby carrots, banana and vanilla pudding. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini blueberry waffles or cereal.
Thursday
Lil smokies, barbecue sauce, augratin potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and peach cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, Pop-Tart and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Friday
Ribette on bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans, applesauce and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, french toast sticks or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Cheese omelet, hash brown and sausage. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pulled chicken sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.
Tuesday
Taco bake, refried beans and snickerdoodle cookie.
Wednesday
Potato soup, Tuscan greens, crackers and orange.
Thursday
Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
