Clinton Schools

Monday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, waffle fries and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Tuesday

Nachos with beef and cheese, refried beans, tater tots, sliced strawberries and raspberry churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Thursday

Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, steamed broccoli with cheese and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.

Friday

Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Cheeseburger, wedge fries, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pineapple.

Tuesday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.

Wednesday

Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet peas, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.

Thursday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and orange wedges.

Friday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie.Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.

Thursday

Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, romaine lettuce and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, coleslaw and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Roast beef, chive potatoes, glazed carrots, tossed salad, dinner roll and angel food cake with strawberries.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, curried rice, bean and vegetable pilaf, broccoli with cheese sauce, bread and peach crumble.

Wednesday

Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.

Thursday

Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.

Friday

Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll, tropical fruit, apple pie and ice cream.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

