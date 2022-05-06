Clinton Schools
Monday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, waffle fries and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Tuesday
Nachos with beef and cheese, refried beans, tater tots, sliced strawberries and raspberry churro. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, corn, mini cinnamon roll and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Thursday
Chicken patty on bun, potato smiles, steamed broccoli with cheese and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cheese toast.
Friday
Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, steamed carrots, mixed vegetables and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Cheeseburger, wedge fries, butternut squash and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and pineapple.
Tuesday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Wednesday
Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet peas, orange wedges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pears.
Thursday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, carrots, celery and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and orange wedges.
Friday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baked beans, sidekick and frosted sugar cookie.Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Mandarin orange chicken, white rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, chocolate filled crescent or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, sweet potato bites, baked beans and sidekicks. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, corn, dinner roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon french toast or cereal.
Thursday
Spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread, romaine lettuce and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Cheddarwurst on bun, twister fries, coleslaw and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Pizza day. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Meatball submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast beef, chive potatoes, glazed carrots, tossed salad, dinner roll and angel food cake with strawberries.
Tuesday
Panko crusted fish, curried rice, bean and vegetable pilaf, broccoli with cheese sauce, bread and peach crumble.
Wednesday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Thursday
Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and apple crisp.
Friday
Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll, tropical fruit, apple pie and ice cream.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
