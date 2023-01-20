Clinton Schools
Monday
Maidrite on bun, curly fries, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and mufin.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick and syrup.
Wednesday
Ribette on bun, crinkle cut fries, baked beans and sidekick-smooth frozen cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh vegetables with dip, cinnamon roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Tony's pizza, carrots, salad with dressing and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.
Tuesday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and orange wedges.
Wednesday
Hamburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and pears.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and fruit cocktail.
Friday
Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, vegetable salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk. mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Friday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, sweet potato fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Fiesta pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Herbed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, peas, whole grain roll and peach crisp.
Tuesday
Garden quiche, ham salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Beef stroganoff, noodles, green beans with onions, whole grain bread, baked apples with raisins and ice cream.
Thursday
Maple and brown sugar pork loin, ranch baked potato casserole, brussel sprouts, whole grain roll and no bake cookies.
Friday
Swiss cheeseburger on bun, baked sweet potato, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.
