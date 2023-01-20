Clinton Schools

Monday

Maidrite on bun, curly fries, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk and mufin.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake and sausage on a stick and syrup.

Wednesday

Ribette on bun, crinkle cut fries, baked beans and sidekick-smooth frozen cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, fresh vegetables with dip, cinnamon roll and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Tony's pizza, carrots, salad with dressing and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, fruit cocktail and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and applesauce.

Tuesday

Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and orange wedges.

Wednesday

Hamburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and pears.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and fruit cocktail.

Friday

Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and raisins. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Crispito, cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, vegetable salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and rosy applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk. mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Friday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, sweet potato fries and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Cheese omelet, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Hamburger, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Fiesta pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Herbed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, peas, whole grain roll and peach crisp.

Tuesday

Garden quiche, ham salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Beef stroganoff, noodles, green beans with onions, whole grain bread, baked apples with raisins and ice cream.

Thursday

Maple and brown sugar pork loin, ranch baked potato casserole, brussel sprouts, whole grain roll and no bake cookies.

Friday

Swiss cheeseburger on bun, baked sweet potato, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.

