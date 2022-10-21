Monday
French toast sticks, syrup, sausage patty, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.
Tuesday
Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, tossed salad, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Wednesday
Breaded chicken sandwich, waffle fries, cauliflower with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Friday
Bosco stick, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick and syrup.
Monday
Chicken tenders, french fries, butternut squash, pineapple tidbits and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and peaches.
Tuesday
Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pineapple tidbits.
Wednesday
Hamburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberry applesauce.
Thursday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and apple slices.
Friday
Pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and strawberries.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, Mexican rice and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, twister fries, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg, cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, apple and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna, lettuce, baby carrots, garlic bread and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Friday
Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, potato cubes, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Homemade macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, harvard beets, whole grain roll and seasonal fruit.
Tuesday
Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, whole grain roll and ambrosia.
Wednesday
Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted brussels sprouts and apple crisp.
Thursday
Beef stew, green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.
Friday
Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and pineapple.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
