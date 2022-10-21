Monday

French toast sticks, syrup, sausage patty, hash brown, fresh vegetables with dip and juice cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and muffin.

Tuesday

Spaghetti with meat sauce, breadstick, tossed salad, green beans and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Wednesday

Breaded chicken sandwich, waffle fries, cauliflower with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pears and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Friday

Bosco stick, marinara sauce, mixed vegetables, steamed broccoli and watermelon. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake on a stick and syrup.

Monday

Chicken tenders, french fries, butternut squash, pineapple tidbits and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tarts and peaches.

Tuesday

Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Hamburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, strawberries and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal bar, string cheese and apple slices.

Friday

Pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and strawberries.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Crispito, cheese sauce, lettuce, fresh broccoli, Mexican rice and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini cinnamon cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, twister fries, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg, cheese and sausage biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, apple and pumpkin bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini chocolate chip french toast or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna, lettuce, baby carrots, garlic bread and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Friday

Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, potato cubes, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Hot dog, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Homemade macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, harvard beets, whole grain roll and seasonal fruit.

Tuesday

Chicken teriyaki, brown rice, stir fry vegetables, whole grain roll and ambrosia.

Wednesday

Open face turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, roasted brussels sprouts and apple crisp.

Thursday

Beef stew, green salad, biscuit and unfrosted pumpkin bar.

Friday

Herb roasted loin, gravy, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and pineapple.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

