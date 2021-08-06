Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Swedish meatballs, baked lima beans, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and tropical fruit.
Tuesday
Grilled chicken on bun, baked beans, carrot and raisin salad and fresh fruit.
Wednesday
Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday
Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.
Friday
Chicken and noodles, herbed rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
