Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Swedish meatballs, baked lima beans, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and tropical fruit.

Tuesday

Grilled chicken on bun, baked beans, carrot and raisin salad and fresh fruit.

Wednesday

Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, broccoli and carrots, wheat roll and cherry crisp.

Thursday

Homemade vegetable soup, turkey and cheese sandwich, spinach salad and pineapple crumble.

Friday

Chicken and noodles, herbed rice pilaf, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and Mandarin oranges.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

Tags

Trending Video