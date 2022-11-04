Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken and noodles, breadstick, peas, carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and donut.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, curly fries, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, green beans, mixed vegetables, pear cup and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.

Friday

Sausage and cheese muffin, hash browns, fresh vegetables with dip and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Ham and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, coleslaw, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and apple slices.

Tuesday

Corn dog, tri tater, peas, carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and peaches.

Friday

Hot dog, french fries, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pineapple tidbits.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, fresh broccoli and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, orange and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.

Thursday

Chicken tenders, potato cubes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Friday

Ribette on bun, baked beans, sweet potato fries and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic breadstick and seasonal fruit.

Tuesday

Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and hot spiced apples.

Wednesday

Liver and onions or baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, lime fruited gelatin or oatmeal raisin cookie.

Thursday

Chili, crackers, carrot slaw with raisins, cornbread and seasonal fruit.

Friday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

