Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken and noodles, breadstick, peas, carrots and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and donut.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, mini cinnamon roll and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, curly fries, baked beans and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, breadstick, green beans, mixed vegetables, pear cup and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
Sausage and cheese muffin, hash browns, fresh vegetables with dip and Sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage and pancake stick with syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Ham and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, coleslaw, baby carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, Gogurt and apple slices.
Tuesday
Corn dog, tri tater, peas, carrots and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Cheese bosco sticks, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamini and peaches.
Friday
Hot dog, french fries, baked beans and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and pineapple tidbits.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken quesadilla, Mexican rice, lettuce, fresh broccoli and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon pretzel stick or cereal.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, orange and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and English muffin or cereal and English muffin.
Thursday
Chicken tenders, potato cubes, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Friday
Ribette on bun, baked beans, sweet potato fries and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Sausage and cheese biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Chicken strips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Walking taco, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Sausage pizza, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Cheese tortellini with alfredo sauce, buttered Italian vegetables, garlic breadstick and seasonal fruit.
Tuesday
Unstuffed peppers over steamed rice, buttered carrots, whole grain roll and hot spiced apples.
Wednesday
Liver and onions or baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, whole grain roll, lime fruited gelatin or oatmeal raisin cookie.
Thursday
Chili, crackers, carrot slaw with raisins, cornbread and seasonal fruit.
Friday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
