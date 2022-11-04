Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. SSE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.