Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Bluff and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
The menu for the rest of this week includes: Wednesday, Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk; Thursday, Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, pineapple cup, cheese stick and milk; and Friday, Corn dog, carrots, celery sticks, applesauce and milk.
