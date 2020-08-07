Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and tropical fruit.

Tuesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad and peach cobbler.

Wednesday

Frozen meal.

Thursday

Spicy tuna spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and yogurt.

Friday

Club wrap, banana oatmeal bread and mango and pineapple mix.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

