Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken BLT salad, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and tropical fruit.
Tuesday
Ham and cheese sandwich, potato salad and peach cobbler.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Spicy tuna spinach salad, Mandarin oranges and yogurt.
Friday
Club wrap, banana oatmeal bread and mango and pineapple mix.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
