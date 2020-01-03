Monday
Pork tenderloin on bun, spudster potatoes, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.
Tuesday
Sausage and cheese on a muffin, carrot coins, hash brown patties and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, Normandy vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.
Thursday
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fresh grapes and bread stick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Friday
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, three bean salad and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake.
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and applesauce.
Tuesday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, waffles and pears.
Wednesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, raisins and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, toast and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday
Lasagna, cottage cheese, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and banana.
Friday
Corn dog, waffle fries, peas, carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and apple slices.
Monday
Corn dog, smiley potatoes, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, granola bars and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, string cheese and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.
Wednesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on bun, tomato slice, sweet potato fries, baked beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, celery with peanut butter, orange and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait or cereal.
Friday
Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Monday
Chicken strips, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – french bread.
Tuesday
Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – Mexican pizza.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – hamburger.
Thursday
Waffle sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree’ alt. – cheese omelet.
Friday
Grilled chicken, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – hot dog.
Monday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, broccoli and chocolate cream pie.
Tuesday
Open face hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pudding parfait.
Wednesday
Chili, tuscan greens, corn bread and tropical fruit.
Thursday
Baked fish, roasted potatoes, broccoli slaw, fruit crisp and ice cream.
Friday
Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas, Mandarin oranges and banana.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
