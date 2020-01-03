Monday

Pork tenderloin on bun, spudster potatoes, California vegetables and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, toast and jelly.

Tuesday

Sausage and cheese on a muffin, carrot coins, hash brown patties and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet and toast.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, Normandy vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and peanut butter toast.

Thursday

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fresh grapes and bread stick. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Friday

Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, three bean salad and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and pancake.

Monday

Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-tart and applesauce.

Tuesday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, green beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, waffles and pears.

Wednesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, raisins and Rice Krispie treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, toast and pineapple tidbits.

Thursday

Lasagna, cottage cheese, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes, apple slices and caramel dip. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and banana.

Friday

Corn dog, waffle fries, peas, carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and apple slices.

Monday

Corn dog, smiley potatoes, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, granola bars and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, tri tater, corn, string cheese and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, apple frudel wrap or cereal.

Wednesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on bun, tomato slice, sweet potato fries, baked beans and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, sausage country gravy and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Max sticks, dipping sauce, lettuce, celery with peanut butter, orange and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, yogurt parfait or cereal.

Friday

Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, cucumbers, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Monday

Chicken strips, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – french bread.

Tuesday

Walking taco, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – Mexican pizza.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – hamburger.

Thursday

Waffle sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree’ alt. – cheese omelet.

Friday

Grilled chicken, vegetable, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – hot dog.

Monday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, broccoli and chocolate cream pie.

Tuesday

Open face hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pudding parfait.

Wednesday

Chili, tuscan greens, corn bread and tropical fruit.

Thursday

Baked fish, roasted potatoes, broccoli slaw, fruit crisp and ice cream.

Friday

Swiss steak, sweet potatoes, peas, Mandarin oranges and banana.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Tags