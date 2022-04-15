Clinton Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken drummies, curly fries, steamed carrots, dinner roll and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Wednesday

Spaghetti, breadstick, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with Ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.

Thursday

Cheeseburger on bun, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Friday

Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, corn, sliced strawberries and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, peaches and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, GpGurt and mandarin oranges.

Tuesday

Lasagna, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Cheeseburger, wedge fries, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pears.

Thursday

Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, strawberry applesauce and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and raisins.

Friday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Thursday

Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast boat or cereal.

Friday

Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, potato cubes, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Corn flake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.

Tuesday

Brat and sauerkraut on bun, baked beans, potato salad, peaches and oatmeal raisin cookie.

Wednesday

Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit.

Thursday

Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, green peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.

Friday

Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

