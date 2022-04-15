Clinton Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken drummies, curly fries, steamed carrots, dinner roll and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Wednesday
Spaghetti, breadstick, steamed broccoli, tossed salad with Ranch and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Thursday
Cheeseburger on bun, waffle fries, baked beans and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Friday
Macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, corn, sliced strawberries and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, peaches and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, GpGurt and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Lasagna, breadstick, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Cheeseburger, wedge fries, baked beans and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pears.
Thursday
Macaroni and cheese, lettuce salad, peas, carrots, strawberry applesauce and Teddy Grahams. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and raisins.
Friday
Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and clementine. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, baby carrots, pineapple and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.
Thursday
Scalloped potatoes and ham, peas, peaches and cinnamon roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast boat or cereal.
Friday
Ham patty and cheese slice on bun, potato cubes, baked beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut and cheese cubes or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
French toast sticks, sausage and hash brown. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Quesadilla, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Corn flake chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, wheat roll and pineapple cream pie.
Tuesday
Brat and sauerkraut on bun, baked beans, potato salad, peaches and oatmeal raisin cookie.
Wednesday
Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit.
Thursday
Ham balls, sweet potato casserole, green peas, garlic wheat roll and apple brown Betty.
Friday
Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
